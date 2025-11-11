Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says

    Region
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 13:20
    Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says

    Iran wants to reach a "peaceful" nuclear agreement with the United States to resolve a decades-long dispute, but will not compromise its national security, the deputy foreign minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    The United States, its European allies and Israel accuse Tehran of using its nuclear program as a veil for efforts to try to develop the capability to produce weapons. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

    In October, President Donald Trump said the United States was prepared to make a deal with Iran when Tehran was ready to do so, adding, "The hand of friendship and cooperation (with Iran) is open."

    Speaking at the 12th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, Khatibzadeh said Washington was sending Tehran contradictory messages about nuclear talks through third countries.

    The two nations held five rounds of nuclear talks prior to a 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June, which Washington joined by striking key Iranian nuclear sites.

    Repeating Tehran's view, Khatibzadeh accused Washington of "betraying diplomacy" and the nuclear talks have stopped since the June war.

    Major gaps remain between the two sides, such as the issue of uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, which the United States wants to cut to zero to minimize any risk of weaponization, a plan Tehran has rejected.

    Last week, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the last say on key state matters, such as foreign policy and Iran's nuclear program, ruled out negotiations with the United States under threat.

    "Tehran is not seeking nuclear bombs and ... is prepared to assure the world about it. We are very proud of our home-grown nuclear program," Khatibzadeh said.

    Iran nuclear program Saeed Khatibzadeh peaceful nuclear deal US
    İran XİN: ABŞ nüvə danışıqları ilə bağlı ziddiyyətli siqnallar göndərir
    МИД Ирана: США посылают противоречивые сигналы о ядерных переговорах

