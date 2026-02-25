Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan's Aghali village included in FAO MuNe Network

    The community of Aghali village in Zangilan district, Azerbaijan, has been included in the FAO Food and Agriculture Museum & Network (MuNe), the Office of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, told Report.

    It was noted that Aghali is recognized as a model village community for its contribution to conserving natural heritage and biodiversity, and advancing sustainable rural development.

