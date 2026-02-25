Azerbaijan's Aghali village included in FAO MuNe Network
Foreign policy
- 25 February, 2026
- 10:53
The community of Aghali village in Zangilan district, Azerbaijan, has been included in the FAO Food and Agriculture Museum & Network (MuNe), the Office of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, told Report.
It was noted that Aghali is recognized as a model village community for its contribution to conserving natural heritage and biodiversity, and advancing sustainable rural development.
