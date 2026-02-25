Leyla Aliyeva visits family of Hero of Patriotic War Shahin Allahyarov

On February 24, Leyla Aliyeva visited the family of Hero of the Patriotic War, warrant officer of the State Border Service and martyr Shahin Allahyarov.

She first familiarized herself with the martyr's memorial corner.

She then spoke with the martyr's mother, Nargiz Allahyarova, listened to her memories of her son, looked at photographs reflecting various periods of his life, and watched a video he had sent to his family during the Patriotic War.

Nargiz Allahyarova expressed satisfaction with the attention and care shown to the families of martyrs, thanked the head of state and members of his family, and wished peace and prosperity to the country.

Leyla Aliyeva presented gifts to the martyr's family members and posed for photographs with them.

Shahin Allahyarov participated in the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 and fought in the battles for the liberation of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Shusha. On November 1, he was martyred in the battles for Shusha. He was buried in the Guba district.

According to the Order of President Ilham Aliyev, Shahin Allahyarov was posthumously awarded the title "Hero of the Patriotic War" for the courage he displayed in the battles.