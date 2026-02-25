Azerbaijan discussing cybersecurity requirements for remote work

Currently, there are no specific requirements regulating remote work, but this issue may become relevant again, as it already did during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tural Mammadov, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan, said at the event "Cybersecurity Legislation in Azerbaijan," Report informs.

"I believe we will also develop relevant regulations, for example, regarding the procedure for connecting to corporate systems: whether the use of the organization's VPN will be mandatory, and other requirements.

In such cases, the device will likely need to be provided by the organization itself so that the necessary security measures can be installed. This will ensure an adequate level of security and also monitor potential data leaks and other incidents," Mammadov emphasized.