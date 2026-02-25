Anniversary of Khojaly genocide commemorated in Pakistan

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Islamabad, jointly with one of Pakistan's leading universities - Bahria University - organized a seminar and photo exhibition marking the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The embassy told Report that the event was attended by diplomats, heads of various think tanks and universities in Pakistan, scholars, and public and media representatives.

Speakers included Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Bahria University Professor Farrukh Shahzad, Director of the same faculty Professor Adam Saud, and Public Relations Officer of one of Pakistan's most influential think tanks - the MUSLIM Institute - Asif Tanveer Awan.

The speakers provided detailed information about the Khojaly genocide committed with particular brutality in the city of Khojaly on February 26, 1992, noting that it constituted a crime not only against Azerbaijan but against humanity as a whole.

It was also emphasized that due to Yerevan's aggressive policy, Pakistan has for many years not recognized Armenia as a state and has supported Azerbaijan at all regional and international platforms.