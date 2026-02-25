Azerbaijan cuts live chick imports by 45% in 2024

Azerbaijan imported 9,170,355 live domestic chicks weighing more than 185 grams last year, for $11.9 million, Report informs, citing data from the State Statistical Committee.

In value terms, imports decreased by 8% compared to the same period a year earlier, while the quantity fell by 45%.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 942,937 chicks worth $6.9 million from Russia, up 15% in value but down 0.3% in volume year-on-year. Imports from Türkiye totaled 6,730,450 chicks valued at $3.5 million, marking declines of 23% in value and 43% in quantity.

From Georgia, Azerbaijan purchased 1,367,000 chicks worth $658,000, down 67% in value and 64% in volume. Imports from Spain rose sharply to 77,160 chicks worth $441,200, increasing 3.7 times in value and 4.5 times in quantity. Shipments from the United States amounted to 38,880 chicks valued at $266,000, down 1.1% in value and 5% in volume.

After a three-year and seven-month break, Azerbaijan resumed imports from France, purchasing 13,928 chicks worth $130,000.

In 2024, 71% of the 16.55 million chicks imported into Azerbaijan came from Türkiye.