Iran says US, Israeli actions could justify withdrawal from NPT

Iran remains committed to the fatwa of the country's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and has not changed its nuclear doctrine, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said.

According to Report, citing ISNA, Rezaei said the actions of the United States and Israel gave Iran grounds to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

"The actions of the United States and Israel allow us to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," he said.

The general said no decision had yet been made to withdraw from the treaty and that the issue depended on Washington's behavior.

"It is in Washington's interest to accept our conditions for exiting the war. Our conditions are an end to the war on all fronts, the release of our seized assets and an end to the naval blockade," he said.

Rezaei said threats by US President Donald Trump against Tehran would have no effect and that Iran was ready for a decisive war.

"We know the weaknesses of the US military and are better prepared than before to withstand air strikes," Rezaei said.