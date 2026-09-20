Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Iran says US, Israeli actions could justify withdrawal from NPT

    Region
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 09:58
    Iran says US, Israeli actions could justify withdrawal from NPT

    Iran remains committed to the fatwa of the country's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and has not changed its nuclear doctrine, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said.

    According to Report, citing ISNA, Rezaei said the actions of the United States and Israel gave Iran grounds to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

    "The actions of the United States and Israel allow us to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," he said.

    The general said no decision had yet been made to withdraw from the treaty and that the issue depended on Washington's behavior.

    "It is in Washington's interest to accept our conditions for exiting the war. Our conditions are an end to the war on all fronts, the release of our seized assets and an end to the naval blockade," he said.

    Rezaei said threats by US President Donald Trump against Tehran would have no effect and that Iran was ready for a decisive war.

    "We know the weaknesses of the US military and are better prepared than before to withstand air strikes," Rezaei said.

    Donald Trump Mohsen Rezaei Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)
    İran Nüvə Silahlarının Yayılmaması Müqaviləsindən çıxa bilər
    Резаи: Иран передал США через Катар условия для прекращения войны и ожидает ответа Трампа

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