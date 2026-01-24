Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Iran says two Islamic State‑linked men executed for 2023 bus bombing

    Region
    • 24 January, 2026
    • 15:21
    Iran says two Islamic State‑linked men executed for 2023 bus bombing

    Iran executed two men for the 2023 bombing of a bus carrying pilgrims, identifying them as linked to Islamic State, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, Report informs via Reuters.

    The news agency said the attack killed a toddler and injured several others on a bus travelling from Tehran to Ilam, a province in the west that borders Iraq.

