Iran says it struck military and aerospace sites in Israel

Iranian forces carried out strikes on major company facilities in Haifa and Tel Aviv, the Iranian Armed Forces press office said, according to Tasnim and Report.

"On March 24, the Iranian army conducted drone strikes on the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems weapons company in Haifa, on Israel Aerospace Industries facilities near Ben-Gurion Airport, and on aerial refueling aircraft at the airport," the statement said.

On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran, including airstrikes on several cities. In retaliation, Iran fired missiles into Israel and struck US military bases in the Gulf region, prompting some countries to temporarily close their airspace. The strikes also reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.