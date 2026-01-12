Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Iran says communication lines with US are open

    12 January, 2026
    A channel of communication is open between Iran and US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East despite the lack of diplomatic relations, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said Monday, Report informs via AFP.

    "This channel of communication between our foreign minister (Abbas Araghchi) and the special envoy of the president of the United States is open," ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in comments broadcast by state television, in apparent reference to Steve Witkoff.

    "Messages are exchanged whenever necessary," he said, noting that while the US has no diplomatic presence in Iran, its interests are represented by the Swiss embassy.

    Bəqai: Əraqçi və ABŞ Prezidentinin nümayəndəsi arasında əlaqə kanalları açıqdır
    Багаи: Каналы связи между Арагчи и представителем президента США открыты

