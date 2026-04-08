Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has issued a statement claiming victory over the US and disclosed the conditions accepted by the White House, Report informs via Fars News Agency.

The statement claims US President Donald Trump has accepted Tehran's 10-point proposal.

"The enemy has suffered a devastating defeat in its war against the Iranian people, and the Islamic Republic has forced America to accept its 10-point plan," the statement said.

The security council also disclosed Iran's proposals to the White House:

"In this plan, America has committed to refraining from aggression, accepting Iran's continued control over the Strait of Hormuz, accepting uranium enrichment, lifting all sanctions, ending all resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency, compensating Iran for damages incurred, withdrawing US forces from the region, and ceasing hostilities on all fronts, including against Lebanon's Islamic resistance [Hezbollah]."

US President Donald Trump announced his readiness to suspend bombardments and attacks against Iran for two weeks, on the condition that Tehran fully, immediately, and safely opens the Strait of Hormuz.