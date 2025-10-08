Iran's foreign ministry summons European ambassadors

Ambassadors and heads of European missions in Tehran were summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry in protest over the European Union's stance on Persian Gulf issues, Report informs via Mehr.

According to the Foreign Ministry, following "the interfering and baseless claims made in the joint statement by the foreign ministers of PGCC and the EU - including support for the UAE's unfounded territorial claims over Iran's Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa islands, as well as comments on Iran's defense and nuclear programs - Majid Takht Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, summoned the European envoys and conveyed Iran's strong protest."

Takht Ravanchi reaffirmed "Iran's absolute and perpetual sovereignty over the Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa as an inseparable part of Iran's territory, and condemned the EU's support for baseless claims by a PGCC member state as a violation of the principles of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

He also rejected the EU's comments on Iran's missile program, calling them "a blatant interference in Iran's internal affairs," emphasizing that Iran's indigenous defense capabilities, including its missile power, are part of its inherent right to self-defense. Takht Ravanchi stressed that these capabilities "are a source of regional stability and security."