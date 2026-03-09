Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran's Assembly of Experts elects Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader

    Region
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 09:01
    Iran's Assembly of Experts elects Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader

    Iran's Assembly of Experts has elected Mojtaba Khamenei as the country"s new Supreme Leader.

    According to Report, citing the Mehr News Agency, Mojtaba Khamenei is the son of the slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

    Earlier, a member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, Hossein Ali Eshkevari, stated that the new Supreme Leader would bear the surname Khamenei. Eshkevari added that the new leader had already been selected and that his name would soon be officially announced.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked targets in Israel, announcing the start of a large-scale retaliatory operation.

    US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia also came under attack.

    Iranian authorities officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei on March 1. According to reports, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28 at his residence as a result of a joint attack by the United States and Israel.

    Mojtaba Khamenei Iran new supreme leader
    İranın yeni Ali rəhbəri seçilib
    Совет экспертов Ирана избрал Моджатабу Хаменеи верховным лидером республики

    Latest News

    09:45

    Iran to hold oath ceremony for new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei today

    Region
    09:26

    Brent crude tops $117 amid surge, highest since June 2022

    Energy
    09:10
    Photo

    Azerbaijani women forum held in US

    Diaspora
    09:07

    Russian grain to be shipped to Armenia via Azerbaijan today

    Business
    09:05

    Iran will strike any country from which US forces attack, parliament speaker says

    Region
    09:02

    IDF launches fresh wave of strikes in central Iran

    Other countries
    09:01

    Iran's Assembly of Experts elects Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader

    Region
    08:57

    Iranian president makes phone call to Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    19:31

    Azerbaijani, Algerian FMs hold phone talk

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed