Iran's Assembly of Experts has elected Mojtaba Khamenei as the country"s new Supreme Leader.

According to Report, citing the Mehr News Agency, Mojtaba Khamenei is the son of the slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Earlier, a member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, Hossein Ali Eshkevari, stated that the new Supreme Leader would bear the surname Khamenei. Eshkevari added that the new leader had already been selected and that his name would soon be officially announced.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked targets in Israel, announcing the start of a large-scale retaliatory operation.

US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia also came under attack.

Iranian authorities officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei on March 1. According to reports, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28 at his residence as a result of a joint attack by the United States and Israel.