    Iran restricts water supply in Tehran amid severe drought

    Region
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 17:44
    Iran restricts water supply in Tehran amid severe drought

    The Iranian government has begun limiting water distribution to residents of Tehran due to a serious drought in the country, Report informs via the local press.

    "This will help prevent waste, even if it causes some inconvenience," Iranian Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi said during a state television broadcast.

    Local media reported that periodic water shutoffs in residential areas of Tehran began overnight on Saturday. The Iranian newspaper Haft-e Sobh noted that reduced water pressure and declining surface and groundwater reserves have caused "serious instability" in the capital's water supply.

    Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that he does not rule out the evacuation of Tehran due to the worsening water crisis. "Iran is facing natural challenges - a lack of rainfall and depletion of water resources, which could lead to grave consequences," he said.

    The president added, "If there is no rain soon, we will have to impose strict water restrictions in Tehran starting next month. And if rainfall does not occur, our reserves will be exhausted, forcing us to begin evacuating the city."

    Over the past five years, Iran has experienced a steady decline in rainfall. According to local meteorological services, precipitation in Tehran this year has been 40% lower than the seasonal average, while the near-total absence of rain in spring and summer has led to a catastrophic drop in reservoir water levels.

    Tehran sakinlərinə suyun verilməsi məhdudlaşdırılıb
    В Тегеране ограничили подачу воды жителям в связи с засухой

