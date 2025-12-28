Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers discuss situation in Palestine, Yemen

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    28 December, 2025
    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

    Report informs via Tasnim News that the two officials discussed regional issues, focusing in particular on developments in Palestine and Yemen.

    The foreign ministers stressed the importance of preserving Yemen"s territorial integrity and unity.

    Both Araghchi and Al Thani also expressed concern over the situation in Palestine and Lebanon, citing "Israel's violations of ceasefire agreements" and ongoing attacks on Gaza and Lebanon. They underlined the need for international pressure on Israel to ensure full compliance with its obligations.

    İranla Qətərin XİN başçıları Fələstin və Yəməndəki vəziyyəti müzakirə edbilər
    Главы МИД Ирана и Катара обсудили ситуацию в Палестине и Йемене

