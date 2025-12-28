Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers discuss situation in Palestine, Yemen
28 December, 2025
- 13:05
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
Report informs via Tasnim News that the two officials discussed regional issues, focusing in particular on developments in Palestine and Yemen.
The foreign ministers stressed the importance of preserving Yemen"s territorial integrity and unity.
Both Araghchi and Al Thani also expressed concern over the situation in Palestine and Lebanon, citing "Israel's violations of ceasefire agreements" and ongoing attacks on Gaza and Lebanon. They underlined the need for international pressure on Israel to ensure full compliance with its obligations.
