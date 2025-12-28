Latvia extends ban on night flights along borders with Russia and Belarus

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Latvian aviation authorities have once again extended the ban on evening and night flights of all types of aircraft along the country"s borders with Russia and Belarus, according to Report.

    "The ban on evening and night flights along the borders with Russia and Belarus has been extended for another week, until January 4 next year," the Riga Flight Information Region"s air traffic control service said in a statement.

    The service noted that in the border airspace with Russia and Belarus, flights are prohibited at altitudes up to 6 km daily from 17:00 to 05:00 UTC (21:00 Moscow time to 09:00 Baku time).

    The restriction, originally introduced in September, was previously set to remain in effect until the end of the current day.

