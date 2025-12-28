Latvia extends ban on night flights along borders with Russia and Belarus
Other countries
- 28 December, 2025
- 13:19
Latvian aviation authorities have once again extended the ban on evening and night flights of all types of aircraft along the country"s borders with Russia and Belarus, according to Report.
"The ban on evening and night flights along the borders with Russia and Belarus has been extended for another week, until January 4 next year," the Riga Flight Information Region"s air traffic control service said in a statement.
The service noted that in the border airspace with Russia and Belarus, flights are prohibited at altitudes up to 6 km daily from 17:00 to 05:00 UTC (21:00 Moscow time to 09:00 Baku time).
The restriction, originally introduced in September, was previously set to remain in effect until the end of the current day.
Latest News
14:16
CNN: Netanyahu may seek Trump's approval for new Gaza operationOther countries
14:00
French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot dies aged 91Show business
13:36
Manchester United in talks to sign Mali forwardFootball
13:19
Latvia extends ban on night flights along borders with Russia and BelarusOther countries
13:05
Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers discuss situation in Palestine, YemenRegion
12:38
Aston Villa repeats 111-year-old club recordFootball
12:26
Rain and wind affect several regions of AzerbaijanEcology
12:05
Storm leaves over 7,000 without power in LithuaniaOther countries
11:52