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    Iran responds to US conditions

    Region
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 09:08
    Iran responds to US conditions

    Iran considers the United States' response to the terms set by Tehran for the start of negotiations to be insufficient, even though Washington has accepted some of them, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said, Report informs.

    "The Americans have now responded. In their response, they accepted some of our conditions, but certain issues remain unclear. Thus, the Americans have responded to us, but we are not responding to them. The Americans have given us a response, and we consider their response insufficient," he said, as quoted by Press TV. "Naturally, we want them to remove these ambiguities. We need to see whether they can clarify them so that the next stages can begin, or not."

    According to Rezaei, in recent months, Washington has repeatedly contacted Tehran via mediators proposing to resume diplomatic contacts.

    "Over the past two months, the Americans have been conveying proposals to us via three channels - Pakistan, Qatar, and even Iraq - and asked us to present our own proposals to them. We have conveyed seven conditions to the Americans and stated that if they do not meet these conditions, neither will the Strait of Hormuz be opened to them, nor will there be any negotiations," he stressed.

    He also said that Tehran has changed its stance on diplomatic contacts with the United States and will not return to the previous format of talks.

    "Our diplomacy has changed, and we will not return to the old model. Because we had three rounds of negotiations, and during each round, the Americans cut them short and attacked Iran," he stated.

    Mohsen Rezaei US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran ABŞ-nin şərtlərinə cavab verib
    Иран ответил на условия США
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