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    Iran-Oman agreement on Hormuz Strait doesn't provide for its immediate reopening, Tehran says

    Region
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 09:24
    Iran-Oman agreement on Hormuz Strait doesn't provide for its immediate reopening, Tehran says

    The agreements between Iran and Oman regarding safe shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz constitute a legal act, but do not entail the immediate opening of the strait, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, Report informs.

    "The recent bilateral agreement with Oman on entry and exit routes in the Strait of Hormuz is an important legal and technical measure that has replaced the procedures existing in previous years," the SNN television channel quoted him as saying.

    However, according to the senior Iranian diplomat, "the agreement with Muscat does not provide for an immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz."

    Iran and Oman "are seeking to register the agreement with the International Maritime Organization, which operates under the auspices of the United Nations," but "the reopening of the strait depends entirely on the United States fulfilling its obligations," he said, adding that Tehran "is not obligated to reopen the Strait of Hormuz at this stage."

    "Iran will continue controlling the strait until Washington ultimately sees that a military solution cannot be a way out of the conflict," he stressed.

    Strait of Hormuz Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran XİN: Omanla razılaşma Hörmüz boğazının dərhal açılması demək deyil
    Иран заявил, что соглашение с Оманом не означает открытия Ормузского пролива
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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