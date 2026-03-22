Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Iran launches 74th wave of Operation True Promise-4 against Israel and US targets

    Region
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 17:42
    Iran launches 74th wave of Operation True Promise-4 against Israel and US targets

    Iran's military carried out the 74th wave of Operation True Promise-4 targeting Israel and US bases in the region, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC/SEPAH) said Friday.

    According to Khabar Fouri, cited by Report, the strikes hit the US Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, located about 100 kilometers southeast of Riyadh near Al-Kharj, as well as US Fifth Fleet facilities and sites of Komala (the Kurdish Komala Party in Iraqi Kurdistan), using Emad, Fateh, Qiyam missiles and drones.

    SEPAH also reported attacks on military targets in four Israeli cities, with missiles identified as Qadr, HeibarShekan, and Khorramshahr.

    On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, striking multiple cities. In retaliation, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory and targeted U.S. military bases in the Gulf. Several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace. The same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the attacks.

    Operation True Promise US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
    İran İsrail və ABŞ-yə qarşı "Gerçək vəd – 4" əməliyyatının 74-cü dalğasını keçirib
    Иран провел 74-ю волну операции "Правдивое обещание — 4" против Израиля и США

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