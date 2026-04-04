Iran allows passage of humanitarian cargo ships through Strait of Hormuz
Region
- 04 April, 2026
- 15:07
Iran has authorized the passage of vessels carrying humanitarian aid and essential goods through the Strait of Hormuz toward the country's ports, as well as for ships currently operating in the Gulf of Oman.
Report informs via Tasnim that the decision was approved by Iran's government and armed forces.
The measure applies in particular to ships transporting essential supplies and feed resources. Authorities noted that vessels must comply with established procedures and protocols to ensure safe passage.
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