Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran allows passage of humanitarian cargo ships through Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 15:07
    Iran allows passage of humanitarian cargo ships through Strait of Hormuz

    Iran has authorized the passage of vessels carrying humanitarian aid and essential goods through the Strait of Hormuz toward the country's ports, as well as for ships currently operating in the Gulf of Oman.

    Report informs via Tasnim that the decision was approved by Iran's government and armed forces.

    The measure applies in particular to ships transporting essential supplies and feed resources. Authorities noted that vessels must comply with established procedures and protocols to ensure safe passage.

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