Int'l Festival of Arts of Turkic World Countries opens in Astana

The two-day International Arts Festival "Alem Aueni" (Melody of the World) has opened in Astana, Kazakhstan, Report informs.

The event was organized by the Astana city administration jointly with the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The program today includes a scientific symposium, "Root and Sound: The Tradition of Making Turkic Musical Instruments and Modern Solutions," which will discuss the preservation of musical heritage, the development of craft methods, and the introduction of modern acoustic technologies.

Renowned musicologists, researchers, and artists from the Turkic world are participating in the symposium.

Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by Imina Aliyeva, a PhD in art and member of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

The event also includes hands-on masterclasses at the new Art Museum, where participants will be able to witness the process of making musical instruments and participate in interactive sessions.

The festival aims to develop scientific and creative exchange, strengthen cultural ties, and promote the musical heritage of the Turkic world.