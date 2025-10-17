IMF may approve new $175 million stand-by program for Armenia by year-end
Region
- 17 October, 2025
- 17:33
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Armenia have reached an agreement on a new 36-month stand-by program.
Report informs, citing IMF, that the program, valued at 128.8 million SDR (approximately $175 million), will continue to support economic reforms in the country.
The IMF Executive Board is expected to approve the new program for Armenia by the end of this year.
