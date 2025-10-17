Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    IMF may approve new $175 million stand-by program for Armenia by year-end

    Region
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 17:33
    IMF may approve new $175 million stand-by program for Armenia by year-end

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Armenia have reached an agreement on a new 36-month stand-by program.

    Report informs, citing IMF, that the program, valued at 128.8 million SDR (approximately $175 million), will continue to support economic reforms in the country.

    The IMF Executive Board is expected to approve the new program for Armenia by the end of this year.

    IMF Armenia stand-by program
    IMF ilin sonuna qədər Ermənistan üçün yeni "Stand-by" proqramını təsdiqləyə bilər
    МВФ до конца года может одобрить новую программу stand-by по Армении на $175 млн

    Latest News

    18:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participates in annual meetings of its constituency group at World Bank, IMF

    Finance
    17:47

    Over 176,000 foreigners registered in Azerbaijan in 9 months

    Domestic policy
    17:45

    Countries importing oil from Azerbaijan – LIST

    Energy
    17:44

    Jafar Huseynzada, NATO PA Secretary General mull partnership

    Foreign policy
    17:39

    Kazakh Senate chair meets TURKPA secretary general in Astana

    Foreign policy
    17:33

    IMF may approve new $175 million stand-by program for Armenia by year-end

    Region
    17:12

    India's crude oil imports from Azerbaijan surpassed 107,000 tons in 9 months

    Energy
    17:04
    Photo

    Georgian, Turkish coast guards conduct joint exercises

    Region
    16:50

    Baku to host 2nd meeting of OTS ministers of industry, science, technology and innovation

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed