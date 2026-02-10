Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Hikmat Hajiyev meets Turkish Foreign Ministry official to discuss regional processes

    Region
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 11:12
    Hikmat Hajiyev meets Turkish Foreign Ministry official to discuss regional processes

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Ambassador Mehmet Samsar, Director General for Eastern Europe, South Caucasus and Central Asia at Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Turkish MFA said on social media.

    According to Report, Turkish Ambassador to Baku, Birol Akgun, also attended the meeting.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral relations and regional processes.

    Hikmət Hacıyev Türkiyə XİN rəsmisi ilə regional prosesləri müzakirə edib
    Хикмет Гаджиев обсудил двусторонние отношения с представителем МИД Турции

