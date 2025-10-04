Global Sumud Flotilia activists arrive in Türkiye after Israeli detention

Activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla detained by Israel in international waters have been brought to Türkiye, Report informs via Turkish media.

A total of 137 activists, including 36 Turkish citizens, arrived at Istanbul Airport on a special flight. The group also includes nationals from the United States, UAE, Algeria, Morocco, Italy, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Mauritania, Switzerland, Tunisia, and Jordan.

Several days ago, Israeli forces intercepted nine ships of the Sumud flotilla, which was carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Israeli Navy contacted the Sumud flotilla to request a change of course because the vessels were approaching a combat zone and breaching the naval blockade of Gaza.