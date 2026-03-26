Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Ghalibaf: Rivals preparing to occupy one of Iranian Islands

    Region
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 11:15
    Ghalibaf: Rivals preparing to occupy one of Iranian Islands

    Iran's rivals, with the support of a regional country, are preparing to occupy one of Iran's islands, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, wrote this on X, Report informs.

    "All of the enemy's movements are under the full control of our armed forces. If they cross the permitted limits, all vital infrastructure in that regional country will be subjected to relentless attacks without any restrictions," he warned.

    Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Qalibaf: İranın rəqibləri adalarımızdan birini işğal etməyə hazırlaşır
    Галибаф: Противники Ирана готовятся к оккупации одного из наших островов

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    Ghalibaf: Rivals preparing to occupy one of Iranian Islands

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