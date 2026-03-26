Ghalibaf: Rivals preparing to occupy one of Iranian Islands
Region
- 26 March, 2026
- 11:15
Iran's rivals, with the support of a regional country, are preparing to occupy one of Iran's islands, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, wrote this on X, Report informs.
"All of the enemy's movements are under the full control of our armed forces. If they cross the permitted limits, all vital infrastructure in that regional country will be subjected to relentless attacks without any restrictions," he warned.
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