    Region
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 12:46
    Georgia refuses to attend Euronest Parliamentary Assembly plenary session in Yerevan

    Georgia has refused to participate in the 12th plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, which will be held in Yerevan from October 28 to 30, Report informs referring to Georgian media.

    The chairman of the parliamentary committee on European integration, Levan Makhashvili, addressed an open letter to the Euronest leadership, explaining the decision by arguing that the hostile rhetoric of some MEPs and their participation in protests in Tbilisi contradict the principles of mutual respect and go beyond the bounds of parliamentary diplomacy.

    In the letter, he said some members of the European Parliament delegation to the Euronest Assembly made statements that "encouraged public unrest, radicalization, and violence in the country."

    "By providing a platform for these individuals, Euronest encourages anti-democratic behavior and justifies violent or radical political agendas," reads the letter.

    Georgia Euronest Armenia
    Gürcüstan Avronest PA-nın İrəvanda keçiriləcək sessiyasında iştirakdan imtina edib
    Грузия отказалась от участия в пленарной сессии ПА Евронест в Ереване

