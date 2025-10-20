Georgia, Israel ink Memorandum of Cooperation

Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Region
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 15:35
    Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Geka Geladze and Israel's Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation between the two countries, Report informs.

    The document was signed during Geladze's official visit to Israel, according to the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    The memorandum aims to expand cooperation in the fields of law enforcement and security, promote the exchange of professional experience, and strengthen ties between the migration agencies and police academies of both countries.

    During the bilateral meeting, the ministers discussed current issues of cooperation between law enforcement agencies, with a focus on future plans for sharing expertise and advanced operational practices.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, Geka Geladze emphasized the important role of police attachés in strengthening bilateral relations and expressed his gratitude to his Israeli counterpart for the effective cooperation and hospitality.

    Gürcüstan və İsrail əməkdaşlıq memorandumu imzalayıb
    Грузия и Израиль подписали меморандум о сотрудничестве

