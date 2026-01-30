Joint Military Cooperation Committee meeting between Azerbaijan and UAE held
Military
- 30 January, 2026
- 18:04
The 1st meeting of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) between the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was held in Abu Dhabi.
The Ministry of Defense told Report that at the event, the current state of military cooperation and prospects for its development between the defense authorities of the two countries were discussed, and a detailed exchange of views on a number of issues of mutual interest was held.
In the end, the "Protocol of the meeting of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee between the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UAE" was signed.
Latest News
20:15
President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authorityDomestic policy
20:07
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to YouthDomestic policy
20:02
Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grataOther countries
19:36
Photo
Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national orderForeign policy
19:32
Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire regionInfrastructure
19:17
Photo
Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13Media
19:03
Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in BakuForeign policy
18:54
Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremonyForeign policy
18:41
Photo