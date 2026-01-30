Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Joint Military Cooperation Committee meeting between Azerbaijan and UAE held

    Military
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 18:04
    Joint Military Cooperation Committee meeting between Azerbaijan and UAE held

    The 1st meeting of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) between the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was held in Abu Dhabi.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that at the event, the current state of military cooperation and prospects for its development between the defense authorities of the two countries were discussed, and a detailed exchange of views on a number of issues of mutual interest was held.

    In the end, the "Protocol of the meeting of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee between the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UAE" was signed.

    Azərbaycan və BƏƏ arasında Birgə Hərbi Əməkdaşlıq Komitəsinin ilk iclası keçirilib
    Азербайджан и ОАЭ обсудили перспективы военного сотрудничества

