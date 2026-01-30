Armenian FM, EU Commissioner discuss Baku-Yerevan peace process

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held talks with the EU Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, in Brussels, where the parties discussed the peace process between Baku and Yerevan, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Report informs via local media outlets.

"The agenda items of the EU-Armenia summit, which will take place in Yerevan in May, and upcoming high-level visits were discussed in detail. Mutual readiness to implement initiatives aimed at ensuring new tangible results was emphasized," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the interlocutors emphasized mutual readiness for the practical implementation of initiatives aimed at achieving new tangible results in bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Mirzoyan also expressed satisfaction with the EU Council's decision to allocate 20 million euros in aid to Armenia under the European Peace Fund.

"Ararat Mirzoyan and Marta Kos discussed work being done to strengthen democratic reforms and sustainability in Armenia, touched upon issues of implementing programs for the development of regional transport connectivity and infrastructure in the context of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as other steps aimed at further institutionalization of peace," the Foreign Ministry added.