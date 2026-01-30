Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Pakistan confirms full support for Azerbaijan's leading role in CICA

    Foreign policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 18:13
    Pakistan has confirmed its full support for Azerbaijan's leading role in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), as announced during a meeting between Khalaf Khalafov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, and Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Report informs, citing Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

    During the meeting, Khalaf Khalafov briefed the Deputy Prime Minister on the current and upcoming initiatives within Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA. Ishaq Dar confirmed Pakistan's full support for Azerbaijan's leading role in CICA and its efforts to promote regional cooperation and mutual understanding, the ministry said.

    The sides also discussed opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

    Xələf Xələfov Pakistanın XİN başçısı ilə ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Пакистан подтвердил полную поддержку ведущей роли Азербайджана в СВМДА

