NATO to host Ramstein format meeting on Ukraine's defense on Feb. 12
Other countries
- 30 January, 2026
- 17:44
A Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defense is scheduled for February 12 and will take place at NATO headquarters in Brussels, according to the alliance's press service, Report informs via Mezha.
According to the statement, the meeting is being initiated by the United Kingdom and Germany.
The previous meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place in December of last year.
The Brussels meeting will be the next step in coordinating defense initiatives among the countries supporting Ukraine's defense efforts.
