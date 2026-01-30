Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    NATO to host Ramstein format meeting on Ukraine's defense on Feb. 12

    Other countries
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 17:44
    NATO to host Ramstein format meeting on Ukraine's defense on Feb. 12

    A Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defense is scheduled for February 12 and will take place at NATO headquarters in Brussels, according to the alliance's press service, Report informs via Mezha.

    According to the statement, the meeting is being initiated by the United Kingdom and Germany.

    The previous meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place in December of last year.

    The Brussels meeting will be the next step in coordinating defense initiatives among the countries supporting Ukraine's defense efforts.

    Ukrayna ilə bağlı "Ramştayn" formatında növbəti iclas fevralın 12-də keçiriləcək
    Очередное заседание по Украине в формате "Рамштайн" состоится 12 февраля

