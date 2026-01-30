Azerbaijan, BP agree on joint steps in AI
ICT
- 30 January, 2026
- 17:40
Azerbaijan has reached an agreement with BP on joint initiatives in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and digitalization, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said in a post on X.
"We held a meeting with Giovanni Cristofoli, Regional President of BP for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. During the meeting, we discussed the development of human capital, potential areas of cooperation with BP, and joint activities with AZCON Holding in the company"s logistics processes," he noted.
Latest News
20:15
President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authorityDomestic policy
20:07
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to YouthDomestic policy
20:02
Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grataOther countries
19:36
Photo
Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national orderForeign policy
19:32
Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire regionInfrastructure
19:17
Photo
Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13Media
19:03
Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in BakuForeign policy
18:54
Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremonyForeign policy
18:41
Photo