Azerbaijan, BP agree on joint steps in AI

Azerbaijan has reached an agreement with BP on joint initiatives in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and digitalization, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said in a post on X.

"We held a meeting with Giovanni Cristofoli, Regional President of BP for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. During the meeting, we discussed the development of human capital, potential areas of cooperation with BP, and joint activities with AZCON Holding in the company"s logistics processes," he noted.