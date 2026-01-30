Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Azerbaijan, BP agree on joint steps in AI

    ICT
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 17:40
    Azerbaijan, BP agree on joint steps in AI

    Azerbaijan has reached an agreement with BP on joint initiatives in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and digitalization, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said in a post on X.

    "We held a meeting with Giovanni Cristofoli, Regional President of BP for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. During the meeting, we discussed the development of human capital, potential areas of cooperation with BP, and joint activities with AZCON Holding in the company"s logistics processes," he noted.

    Azerbaijan British Petroleum Rashad Nabiyev artificial intelligence
    Photo
    Azərbaycan BP ilə süni intellekt sahəsində birgə addımları razılaşdırıb
    Photo
    Азербайджан договорился с BP о совместных шагах в сфере ИИ

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed