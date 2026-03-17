Transportation of Kazakhstani oil via Azerbaijan reaches 4 million tons

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and KazMunayGaz (KMG) have successfully continued the project of transporting Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan, bringing the transit volume to 4 million tons, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

SOCAR said that the 427th batch of Kazakh oil departed from the port of Aktau on March 12 aboard the tanker "President Heydar Aliyev" and arrived at the Azertrans Sangachal terminal on March 13.

Of the volume transited to date, 3.8 million tons account for the Tengiz field and 200,000 tons for the Kashagan field.

The first batch of Tengiz oil was delivered from Aktau to Baku on March 23, 2023, while the first batch of Kashagan oil arrived on January 27, 2025. The Kazakh oil supplied from the port of Aktau to the Sangachal terminal is subsequently transported to the port of Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, from where it is shipped to world markets.

The Azerbaijani side in the project is represented by SOCAR Midstream Operations LLC, a subsidiary of SOCAR.

In November 2022, SOCAR and KMG signed a Framework Agreement on the transit of 1.5 million tons of Tengiz oil per year via BTC along the Aktau–Ceyhan route. In March 2024, SOCAR and KMG signed a Strategic Cooperation Memorandum on increasing annual transit volumes as well as the purchase and sale of Kazakh oil. On January 15, 2025, SOCAR and KMG signed a Framework Agreement providing for the transit of 240,000 tons of Kashagan oil per year in addition to the existing Tengiz volumes.

Through BTC, "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" oil and "Shah Deniz" condensate from Azerbaijan, as well as crude oil and condensate volumes from other sources, are transported. The current throughput capacity of BTC is 1.2 million barrels per day or 50 million tons per year.

The BTC pipeline, which is 1,768 km long, was commissioned in June 2006, and by the end of 2025, a total of approximately 619 million tons (more than 4.7 billion barrels) of crude oil will have been transported through this pipeline and loaded onto 6,145 tankers at Ceyhan for shipment to world markets.