Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
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    Azerbaijan starts importing electric cars from another country

    Business
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 18:05
    Azerbaijan starts importing electric cars from another country

    In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported 108 electric vehicles worth $3.3 million, Report informs, citing data from the State Statistical Committee.

    This is 50% less in value and 22% less in quantity compared to the same month of last year.

    During the reporting period, imports from China totaled $1 million, down 54%, with volumes falling 21% to 59 units. Imports from the United Kingdom reached $875,000, doubling compared to last year, with the number of vehicles also doubling to two units.

    Shipments from the United States amounted to $627,000, up 15%, although the number of vehicles declined by 19% to 26 units. Imports from Germany decreased sharply to $603,000, down 81%, with volumes falling 48% to 13 units.

    Additionally, Azerbaijan imported four electric vehicles worth $70,200 from Uzbekistan. This marks the first time in the past 16 years that the country has sourced electric vehicles from Uzbekistan, according to available official foreign trade statistics.

    Azerbaijan's imports Electric vehicles
    Azərbaycan daha bir ölkədən elektromobil tədarük etməyə başlayıb
    Азербайджан в январе закупил 108 электромобилей

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