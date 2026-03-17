Azerbaijan starts importing electric cars from another country

In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported 108 electric vehicles worth $3.3 million, Report informs, citing data from the State Statistical Committee.

This is 50% less in value and 22% less in quantity compared to the same month of last year.

During the reporting period, imports from China totaled $1 million, down 54%, with volumes falling 21% to 59 units. Imports from the United Kingdom reached $875,000, doubling compared to last year, with the number of vehicles also doubling to two units.

Shipments from the United States amounted to $627,000, up 15%, although the number of vehicles declined by 19% to 26 units. Imports from Germany decreased sharply to $603,000, down 81%, with volumes falling 48% to 13 units.

Additionally, Azerbaijan imported four electric vehicles worth $70,200 from Uzbekistan. This marks the first time in the past 16 years that the country has sourced electric vehicles from Uzbekistan, according to available official foreign trade statistics.