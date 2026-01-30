Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Israel to reopen Gaza's Rafah crossing after 2 years of closure

    Other countries
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 17:27
    Israel to reopen Gaza's Rafah crossing after 2 years of closure

    Israel announced Friday it will reopen Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt in both directions starting Sunday, allowing limited movement of people, after two years of closure, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

    The Israeli army said the move comes as part of the ceasefire agreement in the besieged Gaza Strip.

    "In accordance with the ceasefire agreement and the directive of the political echelon, the Rafah Crossing will open this coming Sunday (Feb. 1) in both directions for limited movement of people only," the army said in a statement.

    It added that exit from and entry into Gaza through the crossing will be coordinated with Egypt and subject to prior security clearance by Israel, under the supervision of a European Union mission.

    The army said the reopening will also allow the return of residents who left Gaza during the war, following coordination with Egypt and after obtaining Israeli security approval.

    Israel Gaza Rafah crossing Egypt
    İsrail fevralın 1-də "Rəfah" nəzarət-buraxılış məntəqəsini açacaq
    Израиль с 1 февраля откроет КПП "Рафах"

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed