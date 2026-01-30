Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Baku, Ashgabat discuss agenda of cooperation for 2026

    • 30 January, 2026
    • 17:29
    Baku, Ashgabat discuss agenda of cooperation for 2026

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, and Gurbanmammet Elyasov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, met to discuss prospects for strengthening bilateral partnership.

    Report informs, citing Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry, that during the meeting, the sides "synchronized their clocks" on key issues of bilateral cooperation and highly evaluated the results of 2025, describing it as a new bright chapter in Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations. It was noted that the past year featured an active agenda, including mutual high-level visits and the expansion of cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

    The meeting highlighted that, thanks to the initiatives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, bilateral relations continue to develop in the spirit of brotherhood and strategic partnership.

    The parties emphasized further strengthening cooperation in energy and transport sectors, including projects within the Middle Corridor, as well as expanding collaboration in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

    Additionally, the meeting covered upcoming international forums, meetings, and events planned in 2026 in Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

    Special attention was given to the upcoming 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States and Azerbaijan, scheduled for autumn 2026 in Turkmenistan. It was noted that Azerbaijan's participation for the first time as a full member in this format will be an important step toward further strengthening regional cooperation and dialogue.

    Bakı və Aşqabad 2026-cı il üçün əməkdaşlıq gündəliyini müzakirə edib
    Баку и Ашхабад обсудили повестку сотрудничества на 2026 год

