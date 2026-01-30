Iran to designate EU countries' armed forces as terrorist organizations

Iran will include the armed forces of European Union (EU) countries in its list of terrorist organizations in response to similar measures taken against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, wrote on X, Report informs.

"The EU is undoubtedly aware that, in line with the resolution of Iran's parliament, the armies of the countries involved in the EU's recent resolution against the IRGC will be considered terrorist organizations. Therefore, the European countries taking these steps must accept the consequences of their decisions," he stated.

On January 29, the EU designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization. The EU also announced sanctions against 15 Iranian officials and expanded export restrictions on dual-use goods, including components for missile and drone production.