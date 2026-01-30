Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Iran to designate EU countries' armed forces as terrorist organizations

    Other countries
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 17:18
    Iran to designate EU countries' armed forces as terrorist organizations

    Iran will include the armed forces of European Union (EU) countries in its list of terrorist organizations in response to similar measures taken against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "The EU is undoubtedly aware that, in line with the resolution of Iran's parliament, the armies of the countries involved in the EU's recent resolution against the IRGC will be considered terrorist organizations. Therefore, the European countries taking these steps must accept the consequences of their decisions," he stated.

    On January 29, the EU designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization. The EU also announced sanctions against 15 Iranian officials and expanded export restrictions on dual-use goods, including components for missile and drone production.

    Iran EU countries IRGC terrorist organizations Ali Larijani
    İran Aİ ölkələrinin silahlı qüvvələrini terror təşkilatlarının siyahısına daxil edəcək
    Иран вносит армии стран ЕС в список террористических организаций

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed