Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Georgia deports 63 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis

    Region
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 11:02
    Georgia deports 63 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis

    In recent days, Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs Migration Department, in close coordination with relevant divisions of the ministry, deported 63 foreign nationals from the country, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    The deportations were carried out as part of comprehensive measures by the Georgian Migration Department. Citizens of Türkiye, India, China, Russia, Nigeria, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Iraq, Pakistan, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Burundi, Zambia, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan were among those expelled.

    It was noted that since the beginning of 2025, the total number of foreign nationals deported from Georgia has reached 1,302.

    Georgia deportation Ministry of Internal Affairs
    Gürcüstanda Azərbaycan vətəndaşları da daxil olmaqla 63 əcnəbi deportasiya edilib
    Грузия депортировала более 60 иностранцев, включая граждан Азербайджана

    Latest News

    12:26

    Milli Majlis ratifies Azerbaijan–Somalia visa-free deal for diplomatic passport holders

    Milli Majlis
    12:25

    MFA: Azerbaijan's position on one-China policy irreversible

    Foreign policy
    12:07

    SOCAR Polymer observes over 4% increase in export revenues

    Energy
    11:51
    Video

    Euronews: Baku White City - symbol of urban transformation

    Domestic policy
    11:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Kalbajar hosts first New Year celebration in 32 years

    Karabakh
    11:44

    Somalia thanks Azerbaijan for supporting its territorial integrity

    Foreign policy
    11:29
    Photo

    Azerbaijan invites Kyrgyzstan to attend WUF13 in Baku

    Infrastructure
    11:25

    Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: ADB preparing for major investments in Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure

    Infrastructure
    11:11

    Azerbaijan Railways posts nearly sixfold surge in export revenues

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed