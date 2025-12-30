Georgia deports 63 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis

In recent days, Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs Migration Department, in close coordination with relevant divisions of the ministry, deported 63 foreign nationals from the country, Report informs, citing the ministry.

The deportations were carried out as part of comprehensive measures by the Georgian Migration Department. Citizens of Türkiye, India, China, Russia, Nigeria, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Iraq, Pakistan, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Burundi, Zambia, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan were among those expelled.

It was noted that since the beginning of 2025, the total number of foreign nationals deported from Georgia has reached 1,302.