Former Satire Theatre director Mammadali Aghayev released in Russia
- 10 October, 2025
- 12:19
Mammadali Aghayev, the former director of the Moscow Academic Satire Theatre, has been released after being detained in Russia, Report says, citing Kommersant sources.
Aghayev had previously been taken into custody in Russia.
