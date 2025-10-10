Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Former Satire Theatre director Mammadali Aghayev released in Russia

    Region
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 12:19
    Former Satire Theatre director Mammadali Aghayev released in Russia

    Mammadali Aghayev, the former director of the Moscow Academic Satire Theatre, has been released after being detained in Russia, Report says, citing Kommersant sources.

    Aghayev had previously been taken into custody in Russia.

    Mammadali Aghayev Satire Theatre director Russia
    Rusiyada saxlanılan Məmmədəli Ağayev azad edilib
    В России освободили Мамедали Агаева

    Latest News

    13:19
    Photo

    Expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council commences in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    13:18

    Rashad Nabiyev: Peace in South Caucasus creates foundation for new transport projects

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

    Other countries
    13:13

    China to impose special port fees on US vessels

    Other countries
    13:10

    Polish Foreign Minister visits Ukraine

    Other countries
    12:57

    Next meeting of CIS Heads of State Council to be held in Turkmenistan in 2026

    Region
    12:49

    Vusala Gurbanova: 160 IT specialists to be trained at Holberton School Azerbaijan

    ICT
    12:42
    Photo

    Participants of international conference on missing persons begin visit to Aghdara

    Foreign policy
    12:36

    Pashinyan: Armenia will establish transport links with CIS countries through TRIPP

    Region
    All News Feed