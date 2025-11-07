Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Former head of Armenia's State Revenue Committee now under house arrest

    Region
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 11:24
    Former head of Armenia's State Revenue Committee now under house arrest

    The pretrial detention measure for Vardan Harutyunyan, former head of Armenia's State Revenue Committee, has been changed to house arrest, said his lawyer, Armen Andrikyan, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    According to Andrikyan, the defense had petitioned not to extend the pretrial detention.

    Harutyunyan was arrested on August 8 and remanded in custody for two months; his pretrial detention was subsequently extended.

    According to the Anti-Corruption Committee, he is charged with illegal business activity, violating antitrust laws, and money laundering. Back in 2018, Armenia's National Security Service announced the uncovering of a tax and fee evasion scheme amounting to approximately $7 million.

    The scheme operated through Norfolk Consulting, a large company that handled utility bills. Several people were arrested in this case, including Armen Hunanyan, CEO of Norfolk Consulting and former chief accountant of Gazprom Armenia. Investigators believe Vardan Harutyunyan was involved in the company's activities.

    Armenia detention State Revenue Committee
    Экс-главу Комитета госдоходов Армении отправили из СИЗО под домашний арест

    Latest News

    12:08

    Air Astana to acquire 18 Boeing aircraft by 2035

    Region
    12:00

    Kazakhstan, US to develop one of biggest tungsten deposits in world

    Other countries
    11:51

    Oil output from Azerbaijan's Oil Rocks reaches 181.8 million tons

    Energy
    11:34

    Over 106 million tons of oil produced from Azerbaijan's Chirag field

    Energy
    11:31

    Shehbaz Sharif to visit Azerbaijan on November 7-8

    Foreign policy
    11:24

    Former head of Armenia's State Revenue Committee now under house arrest

    Region
    11:12

    Serbian president plans visit to Azerbaijan next year

    Foreign policy
    11:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia sign implementation program for youth

    Individual sports
    11:03

    Number of taxpayers in Azerbaijan reaches 1.66M

    Business
    All News Feed