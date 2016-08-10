Former AKP MP and British honorary consul detained

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former MP of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Ahmet Öksüz has also been detained within the investigative measures against the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ) in Kayseri, Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, he resigned from AKP on March 30, 2014.

Notably, in addition to the former MP, as well Ömer Dengiz, Chairman of AKP Kayseri provincial organization, who resigned on April 17, 2014, and Mahmut Hiçyılmaz, Head of local Chamber of Commerce, British honorary consul in Kayseri are also among the detained people.