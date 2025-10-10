Finland's FM Elina Valtonen to visit Azerbaijan as OSCE Chair
Region
- 10 October, 2025
- 13:58
Finland's Foreign Minister and current OSCE Chairperson, Elina Valtonen, will visit Azerbaijan.
According to Report, Valtonen will tour the South Caucasus countries from October 13 to 15.
This marks her first visit to the South Caucasus as the acting OSCE Chairperson.
