Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Finland's FM Elina Valtonen to visit Azerbaijan as OSCE Chair

    Region
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 13:58
    Finland's FM Elina Valtonen to visit Azerbaijan as OSCE Chair

    Finland's Foreign Minister and current OSCE Chairperson, Elina Valtonen, will visit Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, Valtonen will tour the South Caucasus countries from October 13 to 15.

    This marks her first visit to the South Caucasus as the acting OSCE Chairperson.

    Elina Valtonen Finland Azerbaijan OSCE South Caucasus
    Finlandiya XİN başçısı Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Глава МИД Финляндии посетит Азербайджан

    Latest News

    14:41

    Uzbek President proposes new CIS cooperation initiatives in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    14:39

    Pakistani lawyer calls for global pressure on abusers of civilians

    Foreign policy
    14:30

    Former UK MP stresses preventing tragedies in Aghdara

    Foreign policy
    14:28

    Kopirkin: Meeting in 3+3 format planned before year-end in Yerevan or Baku

    Region
    14:24
    Photo

    Keys handed over to 28 families in Tazabina village, Khojaly – UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    14:19

    Russia backs creation of new CIS+ cooperation format

    Region
    14:18

    Ambassadors of Ukraine and Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    14:16

    Committee: Consumer prices in Azerbaijan rose 5.7% in Jan.-Sept. 2025

    Finance
    14:07

    Remains belonging to 10 or more people discovered in Azerbaijan's Balligaya

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed