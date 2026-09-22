Fatih Birol: Energy security faces unprecedented risks
Region
- 22 September, 2026
- 20:58
Energy security is currently facing risks on an unprecedented scale, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a post on X.
According to Report, Birol said he had spoken at a Foreign Policy forum in New York.
"Energy security today faces an unprecedented range of risks. The Hormuz crisis showed that this new era requires a greater focus on preparedness, diversification and resilience," he said.
The General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly begins in New York today.
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