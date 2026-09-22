Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Fatih Birol: Energy security faces unprecedented risks

    Region
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 20:58
    Fatih Birol: Energy security faces unprecedented risks

    Energy security is currently facing risks on an unprecedented scale, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a post on X.

    According to Report, Birol said he had spoken at a Foreign Policy forum in New York.

    "Energy security today faces an unprecedented range of risks. The Hormuz crisis showed that this new era requires a greater focus on preparedness, diversification and resilience," he said.

    The General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly begins in New York today.

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