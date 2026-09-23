Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran issues notice to citizens seeking return

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 00:27
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran issues notice to citizens seeking return

    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran has issued a notice to citizens wishing to return home following the cancellation of passenger flights from Iran to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, citing the embassy's post on X, Azerbaijani citizens who had purchased air tickets but are unable to return due to the cancellations were asked to contact the embassy in Iran or the Consulate General in Tabriz.

    The diplomatic missions will assist citizens in returning to Azerbaijan through land border checkpoints operating between the two countries.

    Azerbaijani citizens who purchased tickets from Iranian airlines were also advised to contact the airlines' sales offices for refunds.

    For additional information and assistance, the embassy provided the following hotline numbers: +989018845531, +989055230107, +982122596303.

    The Consulate General in Tabriz can be reached at +989144721410 and +984133334802.

    Flights operated by Iranian airlines to Azerbaijan have been temporarily suspended.

    Embassy of Azerbaijan Islamic Republic of Iran
    Azərbaycanın İrandakı səfirliyi ölkəyə qayıtmaq istəyənlərə bildiriş ünvanlayıb
    Дипмиссия Азербайджана поможет гражданам вернуться на родину на фоне отмены авиарейсов из Ирана

    Latest News

    12:39

    11 killed in mass shooting near S. Africa's Durban

    Other countries
    12:32

    Pashinyan: TRIPP project to usher in new era for Armenia and its economy

    Region
    12:32
    Photo

    Formula 1: Entertainment zone opens along Baku Boulevard

    Sports
    12:25

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan reschedules interest rate decision

    Finance
    12:20

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to discuss activities of NGOs

    Domestic policy
    12:10

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Saudi Arabia

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Estonia's newly appointed envoy commends Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    12:04
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:02

    Azerbaijani president's pardon order applies to five foreign nationals

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed