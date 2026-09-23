Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran issues notice to citizens seeking return

Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran has issued a notice to citizens wishing to return home following the cancellation of passenger flights from Iran to Azerbaijan.

According to Report, citing the embassy's post on X, Azerbaijani citizens who had purchased air tickets but are unable to return due to the cancellations were asked to contact the embassy in Iran or the Consulate General in Tabriz.

The diplomatic missions will assist citizens in returning to Azerbaijan through land border checkpoints operating between the two countries.

Azerbaijani citizens who purchased tickets from Iranian airlines were also advised to contact the airlines' sales offices for refunds.

For additional information and assistance, the embassy provided the following hotline numbers: +989018845531, +989055230107, +982122596303.

The Consulate General in Tabriz can be reached at +989144721410 and +984133334802.

Flights operated by Iranian airlines to Azerbaijan have been temporarily suspended.