Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss bilateral ties and Azerbaijan-EU relations
Foreign policy
- 23 September, 2026
- 00:49
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Hungarian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Anita Orbán on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Hungary relations.
They emphasized the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and also exchanged views on Azerbaijan-EU relations.
Regional and international developments were also discussed during the meeting.
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