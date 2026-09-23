Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Uzbekistan forms working group on possible participation in Nakhchivan railway

    Infrastructure
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 00:39
    Uzbekistan forms working group on possible participation in Nakhchivan railway

    Uzbekistan has established a working group to study the possibility of participating in the construction of the Nakhchivan railway.

    According to Report, citing Spot, Uzbek Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov said this in an interview with O'zbekiston 24 TV.

    He said that during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visits to Georgia and Azerbaijan, instructions were issued regarding the use of Caspian Sea infrastructure, the purchase of ferries and equity participation in the construction of an Azerbaijani railway.

    "A separate working group has been established for each of these areas," Makhkamov said.

    He noted that Uzbekistan's Transport Ministry had presented reports on the work carried out, results achieved and tasks through the end of the year, and had received further instructions.

    It was earlier reported that Uzbekistan was studying the possibility of participating in the construction of the Nakhchivan railway, which would provide access to the Turkish ports of Samsun and Istanbul.

    Nakhchivan railway Uzbekistan
    Özbəkistan Naxçıvandan Türkiyəyə dəmir yolunun tikintisində iştirak üzrə işçi qrup yaradıb
    Узбекистан создал рабочую группу по участию в строительстве ж/д из Нахчывана в Турцию

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