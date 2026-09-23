Uzbekistan forms working group on possible participation in Nakhchivan railway

Uzbekistan has established a working group to study the possibility of participating in the construction of the Nakhchivan railway.

According to Report, citing Spot, Uzbek Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov said this in an interview with O'zbekiston 24 TV.

He said that during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visits to Georgia and Azerbaijan, instructions were issued regarding the use of Caspian Sea infrastructure, the purchase of ferries and equity participation in the construction of an Azerbaijani railway.

"A separate working group has been established for each of these areas," Makhkamov said.

He noted that Uzbekistan's Transport Ministry had presented reports on the work carried out, results achieved and tasks through the end of the year, and had received further instructions.

It was earlier reported that Uzbekistan was studying the possibility of participating in the construction of the Nakhchivan railway, which would provide access to the Turkish ports of Samsun and Istanbul.