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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Bayramov, Ishaq Dar review Azerbaijan-Pakistan ties

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 01:59
    Bayramov, Ishaq Dar review Azerbaijan-Pakistan ties

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers reviewed the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and highlighted the importance of political dialogue between the two countries.

    They also emphasized the importance of continuing mutual support on issues of national interest within international forums.

    Jeyhun Bayramov UN General Assembly Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Ishaq Dar Pakistan
    Azərbaycan-Pakistan strateji tərəfdaşlıq əlaqələri nəzərdən keçirilib
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Пакистана рассмотрели двустороннее стратегическое партнерство

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