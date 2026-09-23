Bayramov, Ishaq Dar review Azerbaijan-Pakistan ties
Foreign policy
- 23 September, 2026
- 01:59
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers reviewed the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and highlighted the importance of political dialogue between the two countries.
They also emphasized the importance of continuing mutual support on issues of national interest within international forums.
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