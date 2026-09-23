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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Bayramov, Sybiha discuss peace, stability and security challenges

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 01:57
    Bayramov, Sybiha discuss peace, stability and security challenges

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers discussed the bilateral agenda, developments in the regional and international security environment, and prospects for advancing peace and stability.

    They exchanged views on ongoing geopolitical developments, the importance of upholding the principles of international law and the role of constructive dialogue in resolving conflicts.

    The ministers also reaffirmed the importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing security challenges and promoting lasting peace.

    Jeyhun Bayramov UN General Assembly Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Andrii Sybiha
    Azərbaycan və Ukrayna rəsmiləri ikitərəfli gündəliyi müzakirə ediblər
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Украины обсудили повестку двустороннего сотрудничества

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