Bayramov, Sybiha discuss peace, stability and security challenges
Foreign policy
- 23 September, 2026
- 01:57
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers discussed the bilateral agenda, developments in the regional and international security environment, and prospects for advancing peace and stability.
They exchanged views on ongoing geopolitical developments, the importance of upholding the principles of international law and the role of constructive dialogue in resolving conflicts.
The ministers also reaffirmed the importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing security challenges and promoting lasting peace.
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