Kobakhidze: Broader opportunities emerge for South Caucasus cooperation

Broader opportunities have emerged for regional cooperation in the South Caucasus.

According to Report's Georgian bureau, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze made the remarks at the Partners for Multilateralism Summit (P4M), held in New York during the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Kobakhidze spoke about the importance of multilateral partnership in ensuring international peace and security, preventing conflicts and resolving them peacefully.

The prime minister also addressed the situation in Georgia and the region, saying that 20% of the country's territory remains occupied, affecting the lives and rights of people living in those areas.

He stressed Georgia's commitment to the peaceful resolution of the conflict, including de-occupation, reconciliation and rebuilding trust among conflict-affected communities.

Kobakhidze noted that the South Caucasus is undergoing significant changes, with growing attention being paid to the region's economic and strategic potential.

According to the prime minister, there are now broader opportunities for practical regional cooperation. He said Georgia welcomed progress in the peace process between neighboring countries and believed that stronger regional cooperation could create new opportunities in trade, connectivity and economic development.

"Countries in the same region face common security and economic challenges. Closer cooperation allows us to respond to these challenges more effectively," Kobakhidze said.

He added that Georgia remained committed to the principles necessary for ensuring long-term peace and prosperity.