Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, Colombia sign visa exemption agreement

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 01:01
    Azerbaijan, Colombia sign visa exemption agreement

    Azerbaijan and Colombia have signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement was signed following a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    The ministers discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Colombia relations, emphasizing the importance of further strengthening political dialogue and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

    They also explored opportunities to develop economic ties, tourism, education and cultural cooperation.

    The sides exchanged views on cooperation within multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, as well as regional and international developments and other issues of mutual interest.

    The ministry said the visa exemption agreement would further strengthen the legal and institutional framework of relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia.

    Jeyhun Bayramov UN General Assembly Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Colombia visa exemption
    Azərbaycan və Kolumbiya qarşılıqlı şəkildə viza rejimini ləğv ediblər
    Азербайджан и Колумбия отменяют визовый режим

    Latest News

    12:39

    11 killed in mass shooting near S. Africa's Durban

    Other countries
    12:32

    Pashinyan: TRIPP project to usher in new era for Armenia and its economy

    Region
    12:32
    Photo

    Formula 1: Entertainment zone opens along Baku Boulevard

    Sports
    12:25

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan reschedules interest rate decision

    Finance
    12:20

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to discuss activities of NGOs

    Domestic policy
    12:10

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Saudi Arabia

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Estonia's newly appointed envoy commends Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    12:04
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:02

    Azerbaijani president's pardon order applies to five foreign nationals

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed