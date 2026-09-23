Azerbaijan, Colombia sign visa exemption agreement

Azerbaijan and Colombia have signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement was signed following a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The ministers discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Colombia relations, emphasizing the importance of further strengthening political dialogue and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

They also explored opportunities to develop economic ties, tourism, education and cultural cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation within multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, as well as regional and international developments and other issues of mutual interest.

The ministry said the visa exemption agreement would further strengthen the legal and institutional framework of relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia.